Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at 3:40PM EDT expiring June 23 at...

Flash Flood Warning issued June 23

Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at 3:40PM EDT

PAC125-WVC009-069-240145- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.W.0031.170623T1940Z-170624T0145Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 340 PM EDT FRI JUN 23 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Ohio County in northern West Virginia... Southern Brooke County in northern West Virginia... * Until 945 PM EDT Friday. * At 339 PM EDT, the public reported flash flooding in the city of Washington as well as north of Claysville.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at June 23 at 8:30PM EDT

