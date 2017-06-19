Flash Flood Warning issued June 23 at 3:40PM EDT expiring June 23 at...

PAC125-WVC009-069-240145- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.W.0031.170623T1940Z-170624T0145Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA 340 PM EDT FRI JUN 23 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Ohio County in northern West Virginia... Southern Brooke County in northern West Virginia... * Until 945 PM EDT Friday. * At 339 PM EDT, the public reported flash flooding in the city of Washington as well as north of Claysville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.