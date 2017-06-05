Dirty Secret survives wide trip

WASHINGTON, PA, June 7, 2017 -- Pushed wide through the lane, Dirty Secret nevertheless continued a relentless charge that carried her to a harness racing victory in Wednesday's $15,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life Handicap Trot at Dirty Secret moved third over down the backside for Mike Wilder, following live cover that proved troublesome into the final turn when the 5-year-old daughter of -Classic Flight could have used a seam. But she was up to the challenge, overtaking the leader, Bags For All, and downing her by a neck in 1:55.2. Dreamsteeler finished third.

