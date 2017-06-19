Dapper Dude first over to victory

WASHINGTON, PA, June 23, 2017 -- Fifth by 6 lengths when he launched his relentless uncovered move, Dapper Dude nailed Lincolnjames in the shadow of the wire to capture Friday's $18,000 harness racing winners over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Pace at Lincolnjames opened a 2-length lead turning for home, but a 26.2 opening panel over a sloppy surface left him vulnerable to Dapper Dude's pressure.

