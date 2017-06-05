Cayla Kubiak v. Canon McMillan School District Dr Nick Bayat Steve...

CAYLA KUBIAK v. CANON MCMILLAN SCHOOL DISTRICT; DR. NICK BAYAT, in his individual and official capacity as Superintendent of the Canon McMillan School District; STEVE MOSKAL, in his individual and official capacity as varsity softball coach of Canon McMillan School District; MICHELE MOELLER, in her individual and official capacity as softball coach of Canon McMillan High School Varsity Team; LINDA NICHOLS, in her capacity of Principal of Canon McMillan High School Canon McMillan School District; Dr. Nick Bayat, In his individual and official capacity as Superintendent of the Canon McMillan School District; Michele Moeller, in her individual and official capacity as softball coach of Canon McMillan High School Varsity Team; Linda Nichols, in her capacity of Principal of Canon McMillan High School, Appellants BEFORE: GREENAWAY, JR., SHWARTZ, and GREENBERG, Circuit JudgesSusan T. Roberts , ... (more)

