Wild Things make first cuts to roster

Wild Things make first cuts to roster

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: O-R Online

All teams were required to be down to 28 players but the Wild Things took it a step further and trimmed their active roster to 25. Released were pitchers Josh Falbe, Taylor Keinat, Turner Parry and Cole Way, catchers Alex McKeon and Bobby San Martin, first baseman-outfielder Justin Garcia, middle infielder Joey Cecere and outfielders Nick Berger, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Apr 28 Barcy 1,661
Washington Music Thread (Nov '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 8
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Mar '17 Green eyes 10
theresa highland Mar '17 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb '17 Regularjoe 8
Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test? Feb '17 Watertransfer 1
K2 incense Feb '17 User 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,370 • Total comments across all topics: 280,850,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC