Water efficiency in rural areas is ge...

Water efficiency in rural areas is getting worse, even as it improves in urban centers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: EurekAlert!

A nationwide analysis of water use over the past 30 years finds that there is a disconnect between rural and urban areas, with most urban areas becoming more water efficient and most rural areas becoming less and less efficient over time. "Understanding water use is becoming increasingly important, given that climate change is likely to have a profound impact on the availability of water supplies," says Sankar Arumugam, lead author of a paper on the work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fracking may be destroying area May 13 Earthquake 1
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Apr 28 Barcy 1,661
Washington Music Thread (Nov '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 8
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Mar '17 Green eyes 10
theresa highland Mar '17 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb '17 Regularjoe 8
Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test? Feb '17 Watertransfer 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC