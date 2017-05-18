Water efficiency in rural areas is getting worse, even as it improves in urban centers
A nationwide analysis of water use over the past 30 years finds that there is a disconnect between rural and urban areas, with most urban areas becoming more water efficient and most rural areas becoming less and less efficient over time. "Understanding water use is becoming increasingly important, given that climate change is likely to have a profound impact on the availability of water supplies," says Sankar Arumugam, lead author of a paper on the work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fracking may be destroying area
|May 13
|Earthquake
|1
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 28
|Barcy
|1,661
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC