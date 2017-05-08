Scenery Hill girl makes Pillows for Peace bags to comfort children at shelter
Nina Thompson, 12, of Scenery Hill, has donated more than 80 Pillows for Peace to children at the Washington Women's Shelter so they have something of their own.
