Organist Paul Jacobs Receives Honorary Degree from Washington and Jefferson College

Grammy-Award winning organist Paul Jacobs has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the venerable Washington and Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pennsylvania. The ceremony took place on campus on Saturday afternoon, May 20, 2017.

