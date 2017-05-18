NCCN and Pfizer Address Quality Impro...

NCCN and Pfizer Address Quality Improvement in Breast Cancer through Clinical Pathways

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

Moreover, clinical pathways have emerged as point-of-care informational tools used by health care providers to improve quality of care based on the most current medical evidence and recommendations within the NCCN Guidelines. To further encourage and subsequently evaluate such programs, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Oncology Research Program is working with Pfizer Independent Grants for Learning & Change to fund grant proposals for projects utilizing clinical care pathways to address a quality improvement initiative along the continuum of care for patients with breast cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fracking may be destroying area May 13 Earthquake 1
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Apr 28 Barcy 1,661
Washington Music Thread (Nov '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 8
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Mar '17 Green eyes 10
theresa highland Mar '17 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb '17 Regularjoe 8
Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test? Feb '17 Watertransfer 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Microsoft
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC