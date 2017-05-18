NCCN and Pfizer Address Quality Improvement in Breast Cancer through Clinical Pathways
Moreover, clinical pathways have emerged as point-of-care informational tools used by health care providers to improve quality of care based on the most current medical evidence and recommendations within the NCCN Guidelines. To further encourage and subsequently evaluate such programs, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Oncology Research Program is working with Pfizer Independent Grants for Learning & Change to fund grant proposals for projects utilizing clinical care pathways to address a quality improvement initiative along the continuum of care for patients with breast cancer.
