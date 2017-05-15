Mt. Pleasant police charge man with t...

Mt. Pleasant police charge man with texting while driving in crash that injured four people

A Washington man learned last week he was charged by Mt. Pleasant Township police with aggravated assault by vehicle and texting while driving in a March 10 head-on crash that seriously injured four people, including two children.

