Laurus Spearheads Sale of Hilton Garden Inn in PA
Private real estate investment and development firm Laurus Corp. has completed the $22.5 million sale of the Hilton Garden Inn located in Fort Washington, PA. The move will lead the asset to achieve a 20.1% gross IRR and 1.9x gross equity multiple in less than four years, according to the company.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fracking may be destroying area
|May 13
|Earthquake
|1
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 28
|Barcy
|1,661
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
