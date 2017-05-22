Laurus Spearheads Sale of Hilton Gard...

Laurus Spearheads Sale of Hilton Garden Inn in PA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Business

Private real estate investment and development firm Laurus Corp. has completed the $22.5 million sale of the Hilton Garden Inn located in Fort Washington, PA. The move will lead the asset to achieve a 20.1% gross IRR and 1.9x gross equity multiple in less than four years, according to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fracking may be destroying area May 13 Earthquake 1
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Apr 28 Barcy 1,661
Washington Music Thread (Nov '13) Apr '17 Musikologist 8
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Mar '17 Green eyes 10
theresa highland Mar '17 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb '17 Regularjoe 8
Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test? Feb '17 Watertransfer 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC