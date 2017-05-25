GA1 4len earns $500 million annually from US activities: Turkish intel report
A report from Turkey's National Intelligence Organization recently suggested that the Fethullahist Terror Organization earned half-a-billion U.S. dollars from its 312 education institutions across the U.S., describing the country as the main center of activities of the group. "The organization [FETA-] gets $500 million in income from the U.S. through 155 charter schools in 27 states, with 60,000 students and 5,000 employees," the MA T said in a report sent to a parliamentary panel examining the July 2016 coup attempt staged by FETA-, the term used to describe the movement of Pennsylvania-based Islamic preacher Fethullah GA1 4len.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|May 24
|MadMama
|95
|Fracking may be destroying area
|May 13
|Earthquake
|1
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 28
|Barcy
|1,661
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC