A report from Turkey's National Intelligence Organization recently suggested that the Fethullahist Terror Organization earned half-a-billion U.S. dollars from its 312 education institutions across the U.S., describing the country as the main center of activities of the group. "The organization [FETA-] gets $500 million in income from the U.S. through 155 charter schools in 27 states, with 60,000 students and 5,000 employees," the MA T said in a report sent to a parliamentary panel examining the July 2016 coup attempt staged by FETA-, the term used to describe the movement of Pennsylvania-based Islamic preacher Fethullah GA1 4len.

