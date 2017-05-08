Freight terminal opens in Washington County
Saia Inc. has opened a six-acre freight terminal in Washington County. The Saia LTL Freight Terminal, at 595 Meadowlands Blvd. in Washington, has 20,000 square feet, 32 doors and 23 employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 28
|Barcy
|1,661
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC