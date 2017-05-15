Bessie takes Meadows $20,000 F&M trot

WASHINGTON, PA, May 9, 2017 -- Bessie sat patiently through three-quarters before tackling the leader, Goodtogo Hanover, and nailing her in the stretch to capture Tuesday's $20,000 harness racing filly & mare Preferred Handicap Trot at Goodtogo Hanover enjoyed a comfortable 58 opening half, which discouraged any early challenges. But when Tony Hall tipped Bessie off the cones, the 6-year-old daughter of -Cantab's Chorine steadily eroded the margin and downed Goodtogo Hanover by a length in 1:55.1 Princess Pablano was a ground-saving third.

