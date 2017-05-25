Bessie is best; Wilder wins 4
WASHINGTON, PA, May 23, 2017 -- Bessie stalked Goodtogo Hanover from the pocket, then blew by her in the harness racing 'Lightning Lane' to capture Tuesday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at and was able to secure the pocket behind Goodtogo Hanover, who had to deal with the menacing first-over move of Dirty Secret. That challenger eventually broke stride, but Goodtogo Hanover was left vulnerable to the inside charge of Bessie, who downed her by 1/2 length in 1:54.2. Princess Pablano rallied for show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|Wed
|MadMama
|95
|Fracking may be destroying area
|May 13
|Earthquake
|1
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 28
|Barcy
|1,661
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC