Bessie is best; Wilder wins 4

WASHINGTON, PA, May 23, 2017 -- Bessie stalked Goodtogo Hanover from the pocket, then blew by her in the harness racing 'Lightning Lane' to capture Tuesday's $20,000 Filly & Mare Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at and was able to secure the pocket behind Goodtogo Hanover, who had to deal with the menacing first-over move of Dirty Secret. That challenger eventually broke stride, but Goodtogo Hanover was left vulnerable to the inside charge of Bessie, who downed her by 1/2 length in 1:54.2. Princess Pablano rallied for show.

