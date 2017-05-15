Acting-A-Part fuels teacher's passion
Erika Lupo explained she didn't like the idea of putting her newborn son in day care so she left a good-paying job as a teacher and went out on her own to start a business. It wasn't like she had no experience in the business she chose -- her father had chosen it for himself and brought her along, offering her parts and showing her the ropes.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fracking may be destroying area
|May 13
|Earthquake
|1
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 28
|Barcy
|1,661
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
