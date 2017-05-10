Abbas 'satisfied' by talks in Washington

Following his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas defined their talk as "important and successful," and expressed satisfaction that the meeting had taken place. At a meeting he held on May 4 with diplomats, Abbas said that Trump is committed to advancing a historic peace agreement between "Palestine" and Israel based on the "two-state solution," with a "state of Palestine" whose capital is eastern Jerusalem and a state of Israel in pre-'67 borders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.