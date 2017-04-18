Woman faces jail, 10-plus years of probation for gun theft, drug paraphernalia charge
Shavon Moze, 38, who has lived in both Washington and Cokeburg, was sentenced Thursday to three years in the Intermediate Punishment Program followed by more than a decade of probation for admitting to the theft of firearms from the home of a Washington man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 15
|LOL25
|1,660
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr 3
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC