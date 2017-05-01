Washington press toast the elephant n...

Washington press toast the elephant not in the room

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: South China Morning Post

The White House press corps gathered on Saturday for its annual black-tie dinner, a toned-down affair this year after Donald Trump snubbed the event, becoming the first incumbent US president to bow out in 36 years. Without Trump, who scheduled a rally instead to mark his 100th day in office, the usually celebrity-filled soiree hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association took a more sober turn, even as it pulled in top journalists and Washington insiders.

Washington, PA

