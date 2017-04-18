Washington County community embraces Little Free Libraries project
Luc Belcastro, Jareth Zavola and Dalton Rogers, carpentry students at Western Area Career and Technical Center, load Little Free Libraries they constructed into Community Action Southwest vans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 15
|LOL25
|1,660
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr 3
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC