Thermostat Recycling Corp. adds first nonmercury thermostat manufacturers as members

Thursday

Thermostat Recycling Corp. , Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, has reached a new milestone and welcomes its first non-mercury thermostat manufacturers to its membership - ecobee , Toronto "TRC began decades ago as a volunteer effort initiated by manufacturers wanting to do the right thing and take back their own products in the safest, most proactive way possible," says TRC's Executive Director, Ryan Kiscaden. "With ecobee and Nest Labs joining our organization, they are setting a great example for other companies to follow."

