Report: Pa. acute-care hospitals see unreimbursed care decline
Hospitals across Pennsylvania saw their percentage of uncompensated care plummet more than 13 percent for the 2016 fiscal year, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Apr 15
|LOL25
|1,660
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr 3
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar '17
|Green eyes
|10
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC