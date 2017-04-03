Rep. Mike Kelly Eyes Sen. Bob Casey's Seat
"I'd be lying to you if I said I'm not looking so, sure. I'm looking," the now four-term Pennsylvania Republican said, later adding he was also interested in checking out the upcoming governor's race
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar 15
|Green eyes
|10
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Mar 6
|Jordyn_Toland
|1,659
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC