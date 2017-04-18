Police Beat April 18
Drug arrest: Michael E. Derrow, 27, of 403 Hazel St., Bentleyville, was arrested Saturday by Bentleyville police on charges of possession and possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
