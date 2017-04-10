Joining high court, the real Neil Gorsuch set to stand up
In this Jan. 31 photo, Judge Neil Gorsuch stands with his wife, Marie Louise Gorsuch, as President Donald Trump announces him as his choice for the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr 3
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar 15
|Green eyes
|10
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Jordyn_Toland
|1,659
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC