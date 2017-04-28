A Pennsylvania woman with a history of mental health issues is jailed on charges she stole a car with her 5-year-old nephew inside, then set fire to the vehicle after it crashed. Cops: Woman steals car with nephew inside, sets it on fire A Pennsylvania woman with a history of mental health issues is jailed on charges she stole a car with her 5-year-old nephew inside, then set fire to the vehicle after it crashed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.