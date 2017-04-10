Are Oncologists Jumping the Gun with the 21-Gene Assay?

University of Colorado Cancer Center Study uncovers discrepant decision-making for use of 21-gene assay in women with cancer: a Testing occurs in high-risk population, despite current evidence a Non-concordance with NCCN GuidelinesA recommendations a Racial and socio-economic disparities found in testing use Newswise - [FORT WASHINGTON, PA - April 13, 2017] The 21-gene recurrence score assay, Oncotype DX , determines a score that estimates the likelihood of distant recurrence of disease in women with early-stage estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer; this score is used to assess the benefit of adjuvant chemotherapy.

