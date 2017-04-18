April 18, 2017Police beat April 19
Charged in crash: David J. Plants, 49, of 306 E. Buffalo Church Road, Washington, was charged Tuesday by state police with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stay in his lane, reckless and careless driving and failure to notify police stemming from a March 29 rollover crash on Route 40 at East Buffalo Church Road, Buffalo.
