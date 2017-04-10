Alabama senate votes to let church cr...

Alabama senate votes to let church create its own police force

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: ThinkProgress

Police line up outside Church of the Covenant in Washington, PA, for a funeral in November, 2016. CREDIT: AP/Jared Wickerham The Alabama state senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would allow an individual church to create its own police force to patrol their property and schools, stirring controversy about the role of private law enforcement units for houses of worship.

