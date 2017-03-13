Yale Study Published in JNCCN Uncover...

Yale Study Published in JNCCN Uncovers Racial Disparities in Treatment of Women with Breast Cancer

24 min ago Read more: Newswise

Researchers at Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital found that black and Hispanic women in Connecticut are significantly less likely to undergo gene expression profiling than white women. Note to Editors: Complimentary access to the study, "Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Oncotype Dxa Test Receipt in a State-Wide Population-Based Study, " is available at JNCCN.org until June 30, 2017.

