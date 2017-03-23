Tricky Nick survives the pressure
WASHINGTON, PA, March 22, 2017 -- Pressured every step, Tricky Nick held firm under fire and captured Wednesday's harness racing $18,000 Winners Over $10,000 Life/Preferred Handicap Trot at After laboring on the outside to get the lead before the quarter, Tricky Nick faced an immediate challenge from the parked-out Fashion Chocolate. He shrugged that one off but faced a more serious threat from Angels Ransom, who was three wide and gaining into the final turn.
