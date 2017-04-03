Russian experts paint sinister picture of Russian meddling
WASHINGTON – Russian experts painted a sinister picture of Russian meddling in the 2016 election Thursday, telling the Senate intelligence committee about fake news, cyber trolls, smear campaigns and even slayings they say could have ties to the Kremlin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington Music Thread (Nov '13)
|Apr 3
|Musikologist
|8
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar 15
|Green eyes
|10
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Mar '17
|Jordyn_Toland
|1,659
|theresa highland
|Mar '17
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb '17
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb '17
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC