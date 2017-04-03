Russian experts paint sinister pictur...

Russian experts paint sinister picture of Russian meddling

Thursday Mar 30

WASHINGTON – Russian experts painted a sinister picture of Russian meddling in the 2016 election Thursday, telling the Senate intelligence committee about fake news, cyber trolls, smear campaigns and even slayings they say could have ties to the Kremlin.

