Police Beat March 26
Scam reported: An elderly McDonald woman told borough police Friday an attempt was made to scam her out of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar 15
|Green eyes
|10
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Mar 6
|Jordyn_Toland
|1,659
|theresa highland
|Mar 2
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb 27
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb 27
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
|In need
|Feb '17
|Worker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC