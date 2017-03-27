Patient, Provider, Caregiver: Physicians Share Lessons Learned When the Tables Are Turned
Kalanithi died in March 2015 at age 37 following a diagnosis of Stage IV lung cancer. In the first time addressing a public forum together, Kalanithi's widow, Lucy Kalanithi, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine at Stanford School of Medicine; and Paul's treating oncologist, Heather Wakelee, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at Stanford Cancer Institute, spoke about their experiences on March 24, 2017 during the National Comprehensive Cancer NetworkA 22nd Annual Conference: Improving the Quality, Effectiveness, and Efficiency of Cancer Care a .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Mar 15
|Green eyes
|10
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Mar 6
|Jordyn_Toland
|1,659
|theresa highland
|Mar 2
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb 27
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb 27
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb '17
|User
|1
|In need
|Feb '17
|Worker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC