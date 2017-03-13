New Supportive Care Resources from NC...

New Supportive Care Resources from NCCN Help Patients with Cancer Confront Distress

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Newswise

Not only does distress effect a patient's mental and psychosocial well-being, but because distress is a risk factor for non-adherence, uncontrolled distress can have a significant impact on a patient's overall survival. And yet - many patients don't feel comfortable talking about their anxiety, family problems, or other issues with their oncologist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11) Wed Green eyes 10
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Mar 6 Jordyn_Toland 1,659
theresa highland Mar 2 shirra 1
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Feb 27 Regularjoe 8
Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test? Feb 27 Watertransfer 1
K2 incense Feb 18 User 1
In need Feb '17 Worker 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC