New Supportive Care Resources from NCCN Help Patients with Cancer Confront Distress
Not only does distress effect a patient's mental and psychosocial well-being, but because distress is a risk factor for non-adherence, uncontrolled distress can have a significant impact on a patient's overall survival. And yet - many patients don't feel comfortable talking about their anxiety, family problems, or other issues with their oncologist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS in Washington County Pa is a jokeI (Jan '11)
|Wed
|Green eyes
|10
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Mar 6
|Jordyn_Toland
|1,659
|theresa highland
|Mar 2
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb 27
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb 27
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb 18
|User
|1
|In need
|Feb '17
|Worker
|1
