Ms Mullen scores again in Wohlmuth Memorial

WASHINGTON, PA , March 15, 2017 -- Ms Mullen zipped to the front from post 8 and dug in late to preserve her victory -- her second straight -- in the Mary Wohlmuth Memorial Trot at The Meadows. Stars N Sparkles rallied from last to take the other $12,500 division in Wednesday's second leg of the series for 3- and 4-year-old fillies and mares.

