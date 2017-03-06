Major Pharmaceutical Companies Collaborate in Groundbreaking NCCN Project

The following studies were awarded funding through NCCN ORP: a Aarti Bhatia, MD, MPH, Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital , "Single-Arm Phase II Trial of Dual Inhibition of EGFR with Afatinib and Cetuximab with Correlative Studies in the Second-Line Treatment of Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Cancers of the Head and Neck" a Leora Horn, MD, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center , "Phase I Trial of Combination Afatinib and Necitumumab in EGFR Mutation Positive NSCLC with Acquired Resistance to First or Third Generation EGFR TKIs" Boehringer Ingelheim awarded NCCN ORP a $2-million research grant to support NCCN investigator-initiated pre-clinical, clinical, and correlative studies of combination therapies containing afatinib in the treatment of lung and head and neck cancers.

