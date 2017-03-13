Loans available for small businesses ...

Loans available for small businesses affected by June flooding

The deadline is approaching for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania to submit disaster loan applications for economic damage caused by the June 17 flash flooding.

