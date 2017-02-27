Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 11:36AM EST expiring March 1 at...

Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 11:3...

PAC003-063-125-129-011930- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FA.Y.0002.170301T1636Z-170301T1930Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Washington PA-Indiana PA-Allegheny PA-Westmoreland PA- 1136 AM EST WED MAR 1 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania... Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Northern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania... * Until 230 PM EST. * Several periods of moderate to heavy rain over the course of the morning has resulted in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at March 01 at 1:28PM EST

