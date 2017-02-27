Flood Advisory issued March 1 at 11:36AM EST expiring March 1 at...
PAC003-063-125-129-011930- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FA.Y.0002.170301T1636Z-170301T1930Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Washington PA-Indiana PA-Allegheny PA-Westmoreland PA- 1136 AM EST WED MAR 1 2017 The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northern Washington County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Southern Indiana County in west central Pennsylvania... Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania... Northern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania... * Until 230 PM EST. * Several periods of moderate to heavy rain over the course of the morning has resulted in minor flooding in the advisory area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Mon
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb 18
|User
|1
|In need
|Feb 12
|Worker
|1
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|Feb 8
|Cmdarant
|92
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Feb 8
|Cmdarant
|1,658
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC