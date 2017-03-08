EXCLUSIVE: Julie Bowen Learns Her Anc...

EXCLUSIVE: Julie Bowen Learns Her Ancestors Fought to End Slavery on...

On Sunday's episode of Who Do You Think You Are? , the Modern Family actress discovers that her paternal great-grandfather fought to end slavery in the 1800s -- but ended up finding parallels in today's society. Only ET has an exclusive first look at the episode, in which Bowen meets with historian Erica Dunbar Armstrong at the Washington Historical Society in Washington, Pennsylvania, which was originally where her ancestor, Francis LeMoyne, lived and worked.

