EXCLUSIVE: Julie Bowen Learns Her Ancestors Fought to End Slavery on...
On Sunday's episode of Who Do You Think You Are? , the Modern Family actress discovers that her paternal great-grandfather fought to end slavery in the 1800s -- but ended up finding parallels in today's society. Only ET has an exclusive first look at the episode, in which Bowen meets with historian Erica Dunbar Armstrong at the Washington Historical Society in Washington, Pennsylvania, which was originally where her ancestor, Francis LeMoyne, lived and worked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Mar 6
|Jordyn_Toland
|1,659
|theresa highland
|Mar 2
|shirra
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb 27
|Regularjoe
|8
|Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test?
|Feb 27
|Watertransfer
|1
|K2 incense
|Feb 18
|User
|1
|In need
|Feb 12
|Worker
|1
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Cmdarant
|92
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC