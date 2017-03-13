Decals alert first responders in Canonsburg of occupant with autism
From left, Courtney Cavanaugh, owner and clinical director of Kaleidoscope Therapy Center, Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, Canonsburg police Chief Al Coghill and April Sloane of Canonsburg, whose 7-year-old son has autism, pass out autism stickers for cars and homes.
