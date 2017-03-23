Dapper Dude pocket rockets to Meadows victory

WASHINGTON, PA , March 20, 2017 -- Dapper Dude stalked Mykindachip from the pocket, then blew by him in the lane to capture Monday's $20,000 Preferred Handicap Pace at The Meadows. Dapper Dude chased Mykindachip through a 1:23 three-quarters before Aaron Merriman vacated the pocket and asked the millionaire for pace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.