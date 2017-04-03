Children at Rainbow's End Learning Ce...

Children at Rainbow's End Learning Center were treated to a special surprise in honor of "T" day.

Braedin Carter, Jadah McMillan, Rowan Tyrell and Serenity Medlen join John Null from Rainbow's End Learning Center in Washington for a turn inside the cab of a full-size tractor that visited the center Wednesday.

