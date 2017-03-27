Argentina's Chucaro Art Surco coming to America

Argentina's top pacer, Chucaro Art Surco, is on his way to the United States to continue his racing career. The four-year-old champion, who won an astonding 20 races in just 24 starts at age two and three under the tutelage of trainer Sebastian Gonzalez, will soon arrive in the USA and will be trained by Luis Alberto Porfilio, who is stabled near the Meadows in Washington, PA.

