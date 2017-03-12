5 Disruptive Luxury Travel Trends Sha...

5 Disruptive Luxury Travel Trends Shattering the Status Quo

With the global luxury market collectively growing at 4 percent to an estimated $1.15 trillion in 2016, according to a recent "Bain & Company Luxury Study," coupled with optimistic forecasts that the luxury goods market will pick up this year, the hospitality industry is gearing up for elevated demand among both leisure and business travelers. This amid evidence that, despite widespread geopolitical uncertainties, luxury consumers are redirecting their spending toward new and more personalized high-end experiences like luxury travel, food and wine.

