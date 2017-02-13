WVU Medicine courts staff, patients t...

WVU Medicine courts staff, patients to keep up with its growth

Fueled by bond money and an appetite for expansion, a West Virginia-based health system is aggressively wooing staff and patients to keep up with a growth spurt that's affecting hospitals in Pennsylvania. West Virginia Medicine last month opened a 10-story, 335,000-square-foot patient tower at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown that cost $200 million and boosted the number of beds to 645 from 531, said Albert Wright, president and CEO of WVU Medicine-West Virginia University Health System.

