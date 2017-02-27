Unruly Rockin Rum Springa much the best
WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 27, 2017 -- An unruly Rockin Rum Springa was wide in the turns -- and not much more manageable in the straighaways -- but still was much the best in Monday's harness racing feature at -Deferred Comp finally settled down at the three-quarters and scored in 1:54 over a "good" surface. Classic Carpet was second, 1-1/4 lengths back, with Seeyouatthefinish third.
