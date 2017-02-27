Unruly Rockin Rum Springa much the best

Unruly Rockin Rum Springa much the best

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: HarnessLink.com

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 27, 2017 -- An unruly Rockin Rum Springa was wide in the turns -- and not much more manageable in the straighaways -- but still was much the best in Monday's harness racing feature at -Deferred Comp finally settled down at the three-quarters and scored in 1:54 over a "good" surface. Classic Carpet was second, 1-1/4 lengths back, with Seeyouatthefinish third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07) Mon Regularjoe 8
Platinum Fluid Solutions drug test? Mon Watertransfer 1
K2 incense Feb 18 User 1
In need Feb 12 Worker 1
Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09) Feb 8 Cmdarant 92
CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06) Feb 8 Cmdarant 1,658
News Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Washington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC