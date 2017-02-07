Trustworthy Kid takes feature
WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 4, 2017 -- Trustworthy Kid used a quick backside burst to get by the leader, Barn Girl, then held her off in the lane to capture Saturday's $20,000 harness racing Preferred Handicap Trot at 's urging, he brushed past Barn Girl into the final turn. Although Barn Girl persevered, she fell a length short, with Nothinbutanallstar third.
