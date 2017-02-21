Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance
Activists and protesters with the National Center for Transgender Equality rally in front of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Washington, after the Department of Education and the Justice Department announce plans to overturn the school guidance on protecting transgender students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|K2 incense
|Feb 18
|User
|1
|In need
|Feb 12
|Worker
|1
|Filly Corral Strip Club Selling Sex (Dec '07)
|Feb 12
|Worker
|7
|Looking for victims of Washington County CYS (Feb '09)
|Feb 8
|Cmdarant
|92
|CYS/Court Corruption - Support Group (Aug '06)
|Feb 8
|Cmdarant
|1,658
|Trumpa s pick for intelligence chief spent year...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Need NSA
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC