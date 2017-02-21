Teacher found guilty of sexual relationship with student

Moment a judge throws a killer drunk driver's mom and boyfriend out of court for LAUGHING during a speech from the victim's sister 'The FBI can't even find its own leakers': Furious Trump demands on Twitter that feds stop leaks NOW after it is revealed that the agency refused to publicly deny fake story that aides were under investigation for Russia ties Trump launches new assault on the 'fake news media' and the 'Clinton News Network' - to raucous reception from pumped-up CPAC audience Chicago sports anchor is suspended from ABC affiliate for anti-Trump rants online where he blasted the President's supporters as 'simpletons' Wealthy novelist maintains his innocence in wife's death as he faces a retrial after spending eight years behind bars for her murder How to BEAT the all you can eat buffet: The expensive foods you should fill up on Do YOU have an upper-class home? Take etiquette ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.